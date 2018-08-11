Traffic deptt launches drive against violators in Jammu region

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
The Traffic Police rural have launched a special exercise against the violators especially against overloading/rash driving by School buses and Cabs in District Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.
According to an official, during the exercise, a large number of school buses/cab were checked, challaned and seized under the violations like without documents, overloading without uniform, over-speeding/rash driving etc.
The school buses, cabs operators, drivers and owners have been advised to ply their school vehicles/cabs as per the guide lines laid down by Supreme Court of India. The drivers were educated and counseled about traffic rules/ road safety rules.
Parents of school going children are advised not to hire vehicles which are not complying safety norms and inform immediately to traffic authority, if they feel any inconvenience, he said.
The Traffic Police Rural, Jammu helpline contact numbers are 0191-2459048, 0191-2462299.