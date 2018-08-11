About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traffic deptt launches drive against violators in Jammu region

Published at August 11, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)126views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU:

 The Traffic Police rural have launched a special exercise against the violators especially against overloading/rash driving by School buses and Cabs in District Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.
According to an official, during the exercise, a large number of school buses/cab were checked, challaned and seized under the violations like without documents, overloading without uniform, over-speeding/rash driving etc.
The school buses, cabs operators, drivers and owners have been advised to ply their school vehicles/cabs as per the guide lines laid down by Supreme Court of India. The drivers were educated and counseled about traffic rules/ road safety rules.
Parents of school going children are advised not to hire vehicles which are not complying safety norms and inform immediately to traffic authority, if they feel any inconvenience, he said.
The Traffic Police Rural, Jammu helpline contact numbers are 0191-2459048, 0191-2462299.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top