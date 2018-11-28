Traffic Deptt initiates drive against erring auto rickshaw drivers

60 three-wheelers seized in day-long drive: SSP Traffic
60 three-wheelers seized in day-long drive: SSP Traffic
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 27:
Traffic Police Srinagar on Tuesday initiated a drive against the auto rickshaw drivers plying without fare meters and scores of rickshaws were seized by the department.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Srinagar city, Al-Tahir Gillani told Rising Kashmir that around 50-60 auto rickshaws were seized during the day-long drive.
Gillani, said 20 days before they had instructed the auto drivers to install fare meters but majority of the drivers have failed to abide by the directions.
“On Tuesday special nakas (checkpoints) were put in place against the auto drivers traveling without fare meters and necessary documents. These drives will continue in the entire Srinagar city and the defaulters will be penalized accordingly,” he said.
Earlier, Traffic Police Srinagar had directed the auto drivers to recalibrate the meters of the rickshaws as they charge the passengers exorbitantly.
The SSP said most of the rickshaws were plying illegally in the city as it is mandatory to have fare meters functional. Passengers should also contribute to make the move successful by not traveling in autos without fare meters, he added.
Common masses have hailed the action of the Traffic Department and have heaved a sigh of relief over the move. “It is good. Though late but it is appreciable on part of the Traffic Department. The auto-rickshaw drivers have created a menace of overcharging. They don’t respect the approved fare list and fleece the customers and have created a kingdom of their own,” said Muneeb-ul-Hassan, a shopkeeper in Dalgate.
Meanwhile, a group of commuters alleged that frequent checkpoints by traffic cops gave them a headache. They said they are being checked for paper verification after every 100 meters. However, SSP Traffic Srinagar termed the allegations of commuters as ‘baseless.’
“It was part of a special drive against auto drivers and nothing was done to hurt any commuter. As confirmed by RTO Kashmir, only 1500 auto rickshaws operate with recalibrated fare meters,” he said.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com