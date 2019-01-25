Traffic cop among three injured by shooting stones in Ramban

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police cop among three persons were injured when a shooting stone hit them in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“An Assistant Sub-Inspector of traffic police and two civilians suffered injuries on Thursday evening after they were hit by shooting stones at Anokhi fall along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district,” police here said.
They identified the injured as ASI Ajay Khokar and civilians as Mukesh Singh of Rajasthan and Muhammad Arif of Tatarsoo.
