Traffic Chaos: ‘People are part of traffic’

Yawar Hussain/Musaib HafizSrinagar
In view of traffic chaos in Srinagar city, the Jammu Kashmir Government’s new traffic management policy will focus on building pedestrian walkways rather than building more roads.
Traffic Advisor to Jammu Kashmir Government Anuj Malhotra recently said that there is need to build more pedestrian walkways rather than focussing on traffic, generated by private cars.
“Even people are part of the traffic,” says Maholtra.
"Only four percent people drive individual private cars while 22 percent
people walk on foot towards the city centre Lal Chowk and adjoining areas”
He said there has been lack of planning with priority accorded to wrong sectors.
“New traffic policy which we are drafting will focus on increasing the pedestrian walkways rather than focusing on roads for cars,” Malhotra said while speaking during a talk show ‘Darbar’ organised by non-governmental organization Sunrise in Kashmir on the topic of ‘Traffic Chaos’.
Interestingly, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (Rural) Aijaz Ahmad who was also part of the talk show earlier said that Lal Chowk could be made a non-motorable area.
“Nobody likes to walk on foot in Srinagar. Everybody wants to park his/her car on the doorsteps of the shops they visit,” SSP said.
He said we aren’t good civilized people. We don’t want to walk even for buying a loaf of bread inside a locality.
He said this was the reason behind many people having high cholesterol levels and fatty livers in Srinagar.
The stark distinction between the organs of the state dealing with traffic management left the audience puzzled and questioning about the lack of synergy with government’s varied wings.
On the vendors occupying the roads and footpaths, the Joint Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Syed Qasim said that the people stopping near these vendors to buy fruits or vegetable are to be blamed for the traffic chaos.
“Vendors also don’t want to shift to the places developed by SMC.
Few days back we were manhandled by some vendors
in Hari Singh High Street area.”
Contradicting Qasim, SSP Traffic Rural Aijaz Ahmad said that there is lack of a proper registering policy of vendors in the SMC and the number of vendors keeps increasing day-by-day.
Admitting the lack in SMC, Qasim revealed that the vendors registered for the Fashion Market near Ghanta Ghar never occupied it. And the present vendors operating from there aren’t registered with SMC.
Posed with the question of how the choked roads are cleared within minutes by the traffic police when some high ranking officer or minister has to cross by, the SSP revealed that the traffic department was facing acute shortage of both the funds as well as manpower.
“In cities like Bangalore nearly Rs 5000 crores have been spent on installing intelligent traffic lights system but here we have no allocation and we don’t even have requisite traffic police men.”
He said that normal policemen manage traffic in Valley. “We get the barricades from private entities who provide it for advertisement,” SSP said.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer Srinagar Muzzafar Jan revealed that under the Motor Vehicles Act the vehicles making any alteration to the original design can be fined.
“It includes the make shift cranes employed by the traffic department for towing away cars in the city even if they have been registered as normal commercial vehicles,” he said.
Pics by Waseem Nabi
