Traffic chaos ahead of Eid hitting business: KEA

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing serious concern over traffic chaos, the Kashmir Economic Alliance, Chairman, Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan said the mess on valley roads has badly affected business activities in the Valley.

In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said, prospective shopping ahead of the Eid was the time, when the traders could do some business to eke out a living but that the traffic chaos has badly affected such activities especially in the summer capital of Srinagar.

He said the Traffic Police department has not only failed to implement a dignified traffic plan in coordination with the stakeholders especially traders but they could be seen busy imposing challans on congested roads only to add to the congestion.

Khan said given the massive gridlocks, most of the markets in Srinagar and towns in other districts were giving a deserted look with regard to the footfall as shoppers find it impossible to reach such marketplaces.

He said the Central Business District of Lal Chowk in particular was worst hit as the prospective shoppers are avoiding coming to the city center.

KEA media head Farhan Kitab said, "No proper arrangement of parking has been put in place nor traffic regulation is up to the mark and that result is that the hope of business community to do business is badly hit.”

Seeking personal intervention of Governor Satya P Malik, Khan also appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan to take stakeholders especially traders into confidence to get rid of the menace on the roads so that people get respite.