Traffic blues return to City; cops at loss to manage vehicle rush

Musaib HafizSrinagar, May 14:
Frequent traffic jams were witnessed at many places in Srinagar city throughout the day on Monday causing grave inconvenience to the people.
Traffic jam was witnessed at all busy junctures like Qamarwari, Jehangir Chowk, Rambagh, Nowshehra, Batamaloo, Dharamshala, Natipora, Dalgate, Pantha Chowk, Nowgam, M.A Road and many other places.
Snober Khan, a student said it took her one and a half hour to cover the 2.5-kilometer distance from Chanapora to Jahangir Chowk. Students and the general public were seen stranded in the buses at many places.
People said traffic cops were at loss as to how to regulate and streamline the traffic. The roads were blocked with frequent traffic jams.
Mohammad Yusuf, a government employee said, “The government should totally focus on building new roads and flyovers to ease the traffic mess. The congested and old roads are causing a lot of inconvenience and waste precious time of people.”
Mubashir Bukhari, Additional SP Traffic Srinagar said, “Since normal activities resumed in south Kashmir after many days of restrictions, people from all four districts thronged the city due to which there was a manifold increase in traffic. This created frequent jams at several places in and around the Srinagar city.”
“The only hindrance is Sumos and Taveras which illegally enter the city from different districts of the valley and create traffic mess,” Bukhari said.
Musaibhafiz@gmail.com