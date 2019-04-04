About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic awareness programme held at GDC Ramban

 Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic, Ramban, Jatinder Singh Johar today organized a traffic awareness programme here at Government Degree College.
The students and college faculty participated in the interactive programme wherein the SSP Traffic delivered a lecture on road safety, traffic rules besides apprised the audience especially students about the demerits of violations of traffic rules.
He said that the children are the future of the country and it is their prime responsibility to bring in social behavioural changes and act as agents of change. He asked them to spread the message of traffic safety and the importance of following traffic and safety rules among their families and friends.
He also briefed the students about the importance of having a driving license and hazards of traffic violation like driving two-wheelers without crash helmet, triple riding, driving without seat belt, over speeding, use of mobile while driving, underage driving and other offences.
DYSP Traffic Suresh Kumar Sharma and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

 

 

