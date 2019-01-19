Traffic authorities issue advisory for Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
City Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday in view of weather forecast from 19 Jan to 25 Jan and road conditions.
The police advisory reads “In view of predictions of heavy snow fall from 19th January to 25th January-2019, driving on roads covered with ice and snow can be very challenging.”
“The key to safe driving is to adopt the following tips to arrive at your destinations safely:
- Avoid Un-necessary travel.
- Drive at an appropriate speed.
- Minimize the use of two wheelers.
- Follow lane driving.
- Use brake judiciously not abruptly.
- Avoid overtaking.
- Keep distance while driving.
- Use dipped headlights to be visible to others.
- Be Cautious While on roads.
- Deflate tyres to keep low pressure for maintain a good grip on slippery roads.”
“It is pertinent to mention here that due to security reasons the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Chowk up to Ram Munshi Bagh / Gupkar Crossing has been restricted for general vehicular movement till 25th of January-2019 and there shall be a separate traffic regulation system for 26th of January-2019 which will be put out in due course of time.
“Motorists coming from Pantha Chowk and adjacent areas to City Centre shall adopt Sonwar-Ram Munshi Bagh - Dalgate - M.A. Road and vice versa.
“Motorists coming from Rajabgh and adjacent areas intending to travel towards Pantha Chowk side shall adopt Radio Kashmir Chowkà J&K Bank Corporate Office Crossing à Dalgate à R.M. Bagh à Sonwar upto their destinations.
“Motorists coming from South Kashmir/ Pantha Chowk area intending to travel Barzulla/Hyderpora/Rambagh areas are requested to prefer NHW and enter via Natipora/Sanat Nagar.”
[Representational Pic]