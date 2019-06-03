Traditional cuisines and women power

June 03, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

At the heart of Ramadan is a powerful dichotomy. During the day, Muslims avoid consuming food and at dusk, indulge in extra-special, bountiful meals prepared without the benefit of having tasted it.

Behind all these feasts whether at a professional or an amateur level are chefs who despite fasting during the day prepare tasty foods for their customers.

This Ramadan, we catch up with some Kashmiri women chefs who delight their customers and family members with mouth-watering traditional dishes and desserts.

In this spiritual month, women start looking for inspirational Kashmir cuisine, special drinks and sweet dishes, so that, their families can enjoy and bond over.

One among them is Iqra Aijaz, who sells her cuisines on Food Mania - an online food page on Instagram and Facebook.

Iqra, who hails from HMT Srinagar, has managed to beat odds, mastering the food scene and has become one of the best caterers.

Her ‘Food Mania’ offers special ‘Khajoor Ka Ladoo’ (Date Balls) and other Ramadan cuisines.

She also offers Mughlai and Kashmiri traditional cuisines, continental, desserts, sweets, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian dishes.

Iqra wanted to bring together the young and old to enjoy new and traditional dishes in Ramadan.

“Traditional and Mughlai dishes are must-have dishes during Ramadan. I mostly make dishes as per the orders and requirements of the people. It is a time to relish all traditional and Mughlai dishes and forget all about the modern things,” she says.

Iqra began selling her food products by receiving orders on Instagram and Facebook pages under the name of ‘Food Mania’ in 2015.

Unlike Iqra, Tasiya Tariq’s Iftar meals and traditional Ramadan dinners are exquisite and elaborate.

This Ramadan, besides cooking Kashmiri Wazwan, Tasiya, who hails from Mominabad Srinagar, prepares a series of snacks, babribol (basil seed) drink, kulfi, kheer, phirni, sewiyan kheer, fruit chat, fruit custard, other beverages, desserts and cuisines.

She displays her cooking skills on a YouTube channel under the name of ‘Kashmir Food Fusion’.

“This Ramadan, I will be uploading the recipes of Kashmiri cuisine and sweet dishes, beverages, deserts including Kulfi on my YouTube channel. I want to see women enjoying the rich flavours of Kashmir cuisine outside our state,” she says. “I don't want to cater food to the people but I would like to show all the recipes on my YouTube channel. Kashmir Wazwan dishes stand unique and are rich flavoured. I show rich Kashmiri cuisine recipes to the world through YouTube.”

A Khanyar girl, Madiha Bashir explores new dishes and experiments those in her kitchen and serves her family.

“Ramadan is a month of very early mornings, very late nights, and random naps in between and when the time for eating comes, everyone wants something special and tasty,” she says.

Madiha says that at a time when energy levels are low, many hands make light work, and putting together a wholesome, well-seasoned meal involves the entire family.

“Cooking during Ramadan is always such a team effort but this time I have decided to cook for my family,” she says.

Bashir says the food is part of Ramadan’s traditions and family and friends gather to share and enjoy the meals served to them.