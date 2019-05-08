Traders, transporters protest levying of Toll tax

May 08, 2019 | Agencies

Traders and transporters on Wednesday staged a strong protest against government’s decision to impose toll tax on all types of vehicles plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway.



The toll is being collected by National Highways Authority Of India (NHAI) at the toll Post Kachkoot Fee Plaza in Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.



Reports said that the traders and transporters staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag demanding that no toll tax be charged from common people who are already suffering from prolonged conflict and shattered economy.



The protesters under the banner of All Traders and Manufacturers Association Anantnag , Sumo Stand Union Janglatmandi, Bus and Matador Associations submitted a joint memorandum before Deputy Commissioner Anantnag demanding an immediate rollback of the decision to levy toll tax on passengers.



They said that the exemption of the tax from the people living within 20 kilometers radius is futile and all people from Jammu and Kashmir should be excluded from the purview of Toll imposition.

(GNS, Representational Pic)