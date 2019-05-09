Traders, transporters protest, demand rollback of order

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The decision to impose toll tax on all types of vehicles plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway has triggered protests by the traders and transporters, who asked Governor administration to reconsider the decision.

The toll plaza in Sangam was made operational from Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had said the commercial vehicles would have to pay the fee while crossing through it.

The traders and transporters today held a protest outside Deputy Commissioner Anantnag’s office to protest against imposition of toll tax.

They staged protested under the banner of All Traders and Manufacturers Association (ATMA) Anantnag, Sumo Stand Union Janglatmandi, Bus and Matador Associations.

The protestors demanded roll back of the toll tax saying people in Valley have already suffered from the prolonged conflict and shattered economy.

The protesters submitted a joint memorandum before DC and urged the government to revoke the decision at an earliest.

General Secretary of ATMA Hakeem Sajad said the government should exempt south Kashmir traders from the toll tax.

“In case our demands are not met, we will hit the streets against this autocratic order,” he said. (KNS)