Traders, Sumo union threaten stir if toll tax order not revoked

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traders Association and Sumo Union Anantnag threatened to launch an agitation if imposition of toll tax was not revoked forthwith.

Describing it as anti-people, General Secretary All Traders and Manufacturers Association Anantnag Hakeem Sajad Shah said the toll tax shall be collected from only outsiders and not from local people.

He expressed serious concern about the harsh tax rate of Toll plaza on public transportation and demanded an exemption for the local population.

Shah said such a harsh move would have a negative impact on trade and commerce and should be done away with immediately.

"If such anti-people order is not revoked, we will have no other option but to launch an agitation and all responsibility shall lie on the government," he said.

General Secretary Hamdaniya Sumo Stand Union Janglatmandi, Anantnag Shabir Ahmad said such a move is anti-people and would prove a burden on poor people if continued.

"We are already facing tremendous hardships for various accounts. We have to pay loans and other expenses this is simply adding more burden on us which we may not cope with," he said.

Shabir urged the government to revoke the order forthwith.

"If continued we will be left with no option but to increase the fare which will add to miseries of people particularly poor strata of the society. The order is nothing but anti-people and no government should resort to such anti-people measures," he added.

The sumo union also threatened agitation if the government fail to meet their demand without any delay. (GNS)