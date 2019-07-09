Traders protest, demand abolition of Lakhanpur toll tax

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the 2nd anniversary of GST implementation in Jammu andKashmir, a large number of traders under the banner of Traders

Federation Ware House/Nehru Market Jammu, held massive protest demonstration demanding abolition of Lakhanpur Toll Tax.

Federation President Rattan Lal Gupta and General Secretary Deepak Gupta who along with other traders sat on dharna in front of Main Gate of Ware House.

Expressing strong resentment over non-abolition of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur, despite implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) from 8 July 2017 in the State, the traders has reiterated its demand to abolish Toll.

Gupta said that GST was introduced with the slogan of ‘One Nation One Tax’.

"The state government is imposing toll tax on goods at Lakhanpur entry point into J&K despite imposition of GST. This is simply double taxation," said Deepak Gupta.

"In case of non-abolition of toll tax, the trading community will be forced to come to the roads," he said.

Even after 8 July 2017, when the GST was rolled out in the state, authorities at Lakanpur have been imposing toll tax on goods carried in trucks to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had totally supported the J&K government draft on the GST with all special powers intact only on the assumption that toll tax on goods shall be kept away from the purview of powers enjoyed under Section 5 of the J&K's Constitution. But our hopes have been belied," he said.

He said Rs 800 to Rs 900 crores on the name of State toll tax is being collected at Lakhanpur, which at the end of the day is being paid by the common man living in the State.

“Collection of State Toll Tax at Lakhanpur has resulted in huge increase of transportation cost, hardship to drivers and cleaners, inflation and above all a den of corruption,” he said.

He said it is the common man who is bearing the brunt of any such taxes levied in addition to the GST.

He said that toll tax on some items like edible oil, almonds and other consumable items at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza resulting in price hike.

He sought immediate closure of the Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in the interest of the common masses.

He said that any additional levies and cess in J&K in addition to GST making essential commodities costlier which can not tolerated be by the common man.

The trader fraternity appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to take the matter seriously and asked the concerned department to stop toll tax on all items at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza immediately.