Traders protest against frequent power cuts in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Scores of traders on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town against the erratic electricity from past several weeks.
The protesting traders assembled at Main Chowk Baramulla and raised slogans against the district administration and power development department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the area.
They blocked a road for some time, which brought the traffic to standstill.
The protesting traders holding candles and lanterns marched through the streets of the town and burnt down their electricity bills as a mark of protest.
The protest, however, culminated peacefully at DC office Baramulla.
"From last several weeks Baramulla town is reeling under darkness as PDD has failed to provide power supply as per schedule. The department has resorted to unscheduled power cuts, forcing us to come out on the roads,” said General Secretary traders federation Baramulla Tariq Mughloo.
He said despite traders paying electricity bills regularly, PDD has resorted to frequent power cuts causing losses to business fraternity.
The traders body led by President Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, threatened to launch an agitation if power supply was not provided as per schedule.