Traders protest against assault on Art 35-A

Any attempt to dilute state subject law will have disastrous consequences: KCCI prez
KTMF calls for state-wide protest on Aug 5
Any attempt to dilute state subject law will have disastrous consequences: KCCI prez
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Aug 1:
The members of various trade bodies and civil society members Wednesday protested against the attempts being made to abrogate Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The representatives of various trade bodies staged a protest at Polo View, here. Carrying placards and banners with messages, “Interference with Article- 35 A unacceptable” and “Dismiss the petition”, the protesters marched towards city centre Lal Chowk.
They were also chanting slogans against scrapping of Article 35-A.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Javaid Ahmad Tenga while addressing protestors said any attempts to abrogate Article 35-A would lead to widespread protests in the Valley.
He said the case is adding fuel to Kashmir unrest and any fiddling with the constitutional provision would be catastrophic.
“The business community of Kashmir has started this protest march against the attempts to dilute special Status of J&K,” Tenga said.
He appealed Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A.
“The business community of State will not shirk away from shedding every drop of their blood for protection of special status of the state. Any attempt to dilute Article 35-A will have disastrous consequences,” said Tenga.
The business leaders expressed their concern over threat to abrogate Article 35-A through mischievous scheming.
The protest was jointly organized by KCCI, FCIK, JKSECE, Batmaloo Traders Association, KCSDS, All Joint Traders and Transporters Coordination Committee Batmaloo and other local market associations.
At least 27 Kashmir-based trade and industry bodies, including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), on Monday formed a united front to protest against any attempts to abrogate Article 35-A.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) president Mohammad Yaseen Khan said the traders would stage a protest on Sunday (August 5) against the interference with Article 35-A.
He called for State-wide protests on August 5.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com