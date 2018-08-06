Traders protest against Art 35-A abrogation

Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Aug 05:
The traders Sunday took out protest rally in Srinagar in support of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that any tinkering with the law would be opposed tooth and nail.
The traders took out a protest rally from Regal Chowk to Hari Singh High Street. They were carrying placards denouncing efforts to tinker or dilute the special status of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 35-A.
The protest was jointly led by Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) president, Mohammad Yasin Khan and President FCIK, Mohammad Ashraf Mir.
The protesting traders later staged a sit-in at Ghanta Ghar.
While addressing the protesting traders, KTMF president Mohammad Yasin Khan said no fiddling with Article 35-A would be tolerated and allowed.
Opposing any attempts to abrogate Article 35-A, he said, “From last six days, people from different sections of society took out protests across the Valley in support of Article 35-A”.
Khan said Kashmir issue is already in United Nations, which is the biggest court of the world, and every big decision of all the countries are taken in the United Nations.
“Kashmir is a core issue and the Government of India (GoI) should resolve the issue peacefully,” said Khan.
He said today’s total strike is clear message to GoI that people in the State are against abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370 and wants its continuation.
“It is a message that people won’t allow any tinkering or dilution of Article 35A,” he said.
Khan warned GoI not to tinker with special status of the State as it would have disastrous consequences.
“No fiddling with Article 35-A will be tolerated and allowed,” he asserted.
Khan said majority of people in Jammu and Kashmir are in favour of continuation Article 35-A and would oppose any tinkering with the law.
KTMF, Media Head Farhaan Kitaab appealed Supreme Court to dismiss petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A.
Similar rallies were held at Zadibal, Karfali Mohalla, Rainawari, Anchaar, Dalgate, Rambagh, Khanyar, Parimpora, Pulwama town and Shopian and other parts of the Valley.
