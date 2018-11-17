Traders, fruit growers call on DC Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, November 16:
Traders federation and Fruit Growers Association today called on Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmad and brought several problems faced by people in the district in his notice.
The DC assured that every issue will be solved and all facilities would be made available for the inhabitants.
The delegation put forth the grievances like power crisis, availability of clean drinking water, upgradation of the district hospital, traffic jam in the Shopian town. They said that these issues are of prime importance for students, businessmen and people in general. They also brought up the issue of completion of new Fruit Mandi in district Shopian.
The delegation also raised lack of facilities and non-availability of doctors in district hospital Shopian. They requested that specialist doctors should be posted in the hospital or should at least visit the hospital once a week.
After giving a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegations, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmad assured every possible help to tackle the issues faced by people. "I will take up these issues with concerned authorities and will be solved at the soonest," he said. He said that the electric tower is being erected at Awantipora and the power scenario in the district will considerably improve after completion of the work.
He added that the problem of traffic jam will also be solved and assured the solution of problems in the district hospital as well.