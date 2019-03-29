Traders’ federation Natipora express solidarity with Hafiz family

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traders federation Natipora on Thursday expressed shock over the sudden demise of its core member Mohammad Rafiq Shah at his residence.

Other members of the federation also visited the residence his residence and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

One of family members informed that Mohammad Rafiq Hafiz passed away on Thursday at Peer Mohalla Natipora. The Fateh Khawani will be held on 31-03-2019, Sunday at 9:30 AM at ancestral graveyard Natipora, he said.

President Traders Federation Natipora, Mehraj-ud-Khan expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and offered special prayers for the departed soul.

Federation member also held separate condolence meeting wherein they prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Khan prayed for peace to the departed soul and said the entire federation stands in solidarity the family at this crucial stage.