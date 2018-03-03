Traders’ Federation meet minister

Seek relief for flood-hit traders
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
South City Traders and Manufacturers Federation, President Sofi Mohiuddin and Chief Coordinator Javid Ahmad Cheela met minster for Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Floriculture Javid Mustafa Mir at civil secretariat Jammu.
In a statement, the Federation said during the meeting, Javid Mustafa gave patient hearing and promised that their problems would be solved on priority.
“He said all flood-hit traders of South city Srinagar will get first installment of relief very soon. Promise of Ex. CM Late Mufti Muhammad Syed will be fulfilled very soon,” the statement read
The Federation said all matters were discussed by Javid Mustafa with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir telephonically
The Federation thanked minister for redressing their problems.
