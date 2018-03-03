About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traders’ Federation meet minister

Published at March 03, 2018 03:45 AM 0Comment(s)627views

Seek relief for flood-hit traders 


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

South City Traders and Manufacturers Federation, President Sofi Mohiuddin and Chief Coordinator Javid Ahmad Cheela met minster for Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Floriculture Javid Mustafa Mir at civil secretariat Jammu.
In a statement, the Federation said during the meeting, Javid Mustafa gave patient hearing and promised that their problems would be solved on priority.
“He said all flood-hit traders of South city Srinagar will get first installment of relief very soon. Promise of Ex. CM Late Mufti Muhammad Syed will be fulfilled very soon,” the statement read
The Federation said all matters were discussed by Javid Mustafa with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir telephonically
The Federation thanked minister for redressing their problems.

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top