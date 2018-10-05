Traders express concern over erratic fuel prices

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Businessmen and traders in Kashmir Thursday welcomed the decision of the government to cut the fuel prices that had reached to an all time high.
On recent hike in fuel prices President of Kashmir Traders Manufactures Federation (KTMF), Mohammad Yasin Khan Thursday said that all the goods that comes from other parts of India reaches here through road surface as there is no alternative in the valley.
“We don’t have the facilities like railways which are helpful in business by carrying goods. We are dependent on petrol and diesel, so if the rates are increased at this point of time, the result will be worse for us, Khan said.
He said that it was very difficult to pursue business and were concerned over erratic changes in fuel prices.
“State government should also look into this matter because there is no reason for the state to increase prices with tax and definitely it affects business in a bad way,” Khan added.