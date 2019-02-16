About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Traders call for shutdown tomorrow against attacks on Kashmiris

Published at February 16, 2019 04:52 PM 0Comment(s)1275views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir Traders and Munufacturers Federation (KTMF) has called for a shutdown on Sunday agauinst the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu.

Addressing the media on Saturday, General Secertary Bashir Pamposh KTMF said that due to dteriorating situation in Jammu and reports about attacks on Kashmiri families, the federation has decided to observe shutdown in Valley on Sunday. 

Bashir said the traders federation has given a two-day ultimatum to Jammu traders to withdraw the allegations against Kashmiris failing which the traders here will boycott business and trade with them.

The traders also gathered in Srinagar's Lal Chowk and observed shutdown after 3 p.m. 

 

