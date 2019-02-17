Traders call for shutdown today

Give 48 hrs ultimatum to Govt to control situation in Jammu
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 16:
The Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others trade bodies in Valley have jointly called for shutdown on Sunday against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
Shouting pro-Kashmir slogans, scores of traders and shopkeepers staged a protest at ‘Clock Tower’ against the growing attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley.
They said the government must ensure safety of Kashmiris outside and control the situation at an earliest.
KEA and KTMF, President Mohammad Yaseen Khan condemned the attacks on Kashmiri Muslims in Jammu and other states.
He said administration should wake up from the slumber and ensure that security and safety of Kashmiris outside the Valley.
Khan threatened if situation does not improve in Jammu, then they may be forced to break business ties with them.
He appealed people of Jammu to uphold the values of communal harmony and be united with people of Kashmir in these testing times to give a befitting reply to the sponsored elements.
“We are giving 48 hours ultimatum to government to control the situation. It is duty of the government to ensure the safety of the people regardless of the community or region they represent,” Khan said.
“We have condemned any sort of killings because we are losing human lives,” he said and urged both India and Pakistan to start dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.
He said the State has history of communal brotherhood but some people want to give it communal colour. “They should not relate Thursday’s incident with any political issue”.
Addressing the protesting traders at Lal Chowk, General Secretary Bashir Pamposh KTMF said due to deteriorating situation in Jammu and reports about attacks on Kashmiri families, the federation has called for shutdown in Valley on Sunday.
He said Trader’s Federation has given a two-day ultimatum to Jammu traders to stop spreading hatred against Kashmiris failing which the traders here will boycott business and trade with them.
Bashir said Jammu Chamber, Commerce and Industries (JCCI) had done a blunder by provoking people and they are responsible for the situation in Jammu.
The traders and shopkeepers closed their shops and business establishments in city centre Lal Chowk from 3 pm against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu.
The protesting traders and shopkeepers marched from Clock Tower to MA Road.
Later, the protesters dispersed off peacefully.
President, Lal Chowk Traders Association, Din Muhammad told Rising Kashmir that they have decided to observe shutdown on Sunday to protest against attacks by rightwing extremists on Kashmiris in Jammu city.
“Attacking residential quarters of Kashmiri employees in Gujjar Nagar and Janipur is highly condemnable, and administration should play their part to safeguard every Kashmiri in the Jammu,” he said.
In Nowhatta and Maisuma areas of Srinagar, shutdown was observed to protest against assault on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com