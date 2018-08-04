Traders body takes out rally against attempts to revoke Article 35-A

Shafat MirAnantnag, Aug 03:
Several members of Traders Association Anantnag on Friday morning staged a protest demonstration against the attempts to revoke Article 35-A.
Members from the business community in Anantnag district staged a protest march against attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution. The members marched through the streets of town holding placards shouting slogans in favor of Article 35-A. Besides several trade leaders, president bar association Anantnag, Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar, led the protest rally.
The demonstrations was held on the call of representatives of 27 Kashmir-based trade organizations, which had jointly announced a week-long protest program until August 7 to protest the attempts to scrap article 35-A.
All traders and manufacturers Association with South Kashmir Civil Society, South Kashmir Sumo Transporters, District Bar Association Anantnag and other organizations of Anantnag protested against the nefarious designs of some right groups backed by RSS for abrogation of Article 35-A in supreme court of India.
The purpose behind the move is to challenge the identity of Kashmiri, Dogra, and other sub culture of Jammu and Kashmir, protesters said.