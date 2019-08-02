Traders Association hails traffic cop for dedication

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Regal Chowk Traders Association (RCTA) has hailed a traffic constable for showing dedication towards his duty by working barefooted in the inundated City centre here on Thursday.

“Muhammad Yousuf, a traffic cop removed his shoes to serve the people when traffic chaos could have gripped the inundated streets, which is really appreciable,” the traders body said. The picture of barefooted cop went viral drawing appreciation for his commitment towards his duty.

The traders community wished that every government official should work the way he did.

Hailing Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan for taking prompt stock of the situation, the traders’ body appealed him to initiate action against Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to improve drainage network in the marketplace despite spending crores of rupees.