Trade bodies raise traffic congestion concerns with DC Sgr

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 23:
Traders’ bodies representing 250 markets across Srinagar raised issues of traffic congestion, encroachment of roads and shortage of essential supplies with the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Saturday.
The issues were raised by the traders during an introductory meeting convened by DC Srinagar today.
Several concerns were raised on the occasion some of which included congested traffic situation in the City, encroachment of roads and streets by vendors, problems in the drainage network, prevailing shortage of essential supplies among others.
The DC while acknowledging the concerns raised said he aims to put in place an administrative mechanism involving planned formulation and coordinated execution of developmental processes which should ensure trouble-free and smooth development.
He called on the trade bodies to be in touch with administration and join him in his aim at putting in place an effective and responsive administration.
Dr Shahid Iqbal assured the representatives of addressing each one of their issues even as he sought their cooperation.
ADDC Purnima Mittal and ADC KK Sidha were also present in the meeting.