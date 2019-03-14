Trade bodies condemn ban on Jama’at, summoning of separatists

March 14, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Several trade bodies of Kashmir including Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Wednesday condemned the arbitrary ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and summoning of scores of separatist leaders by NIA—Chairman Hurriyat conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Talking to reporters at a press conference here at Press club, Srinagar—trade bodies said that NIA summoning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and continuous harassment and arrests of several other socio-religious leaders of Kashmir were highly condemnable.

Chairman of KEA, Muhammad Yousuf Chapri said that “it is highly condemnable that the government attempts to muzzle the voice of Kashmir by raiding and arresting various leaders on the political front, and these actions will further exacerbate the situation in Kashmir.”

“The government has been prowling from past some time and has banned some prestigious institutions, arrested many leaders and now they have summoned Mirwaiz to New Delhi is an unacceptable terror-funding case,” Chapri said. “Mirwaiz is not only a political leader, but also one of the people's largest religious leaders. He is a great name and a member of many international bodies and it is completely unjustified to take such action against him,” he said, adding “Government turns a blind eye to the effects of such acts. It is clear that such actions have not achieved anything in the past nor will achieve anything in the future, but will only disturb Kashmir's peace” while stressing on the awful concerns of such acts.

Meanwhile the trade bodies also condemned the ban on this huge socio-religious institution like Jama’at-e Islami as well as booking the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik under PSA and arrests of other political leaders.

One of the trade leader said that the government has hurt the people's religious sentiments in Kashmir by banning Jammat and detaining its leadership.

“It is a huge organization that has done exemplary work for the upliftment of society by establishing enormous educational and religious institutions especially for the orphans,” trader said.

He said it is quite obvious that in view of the upcoming elections these things are being done, and New Delhi must know that resorting to such things will not help anyone.

“The only way out to bring peace to Kashmir is to resolve the issue through dialogue. India must hold talks with Pakistan and all the Hurriyat leaders and stakeholders of Kashmir if they really want peace,” he said.

Pertinently, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was summoned by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday to its Delhi office for questioning in “terror funding case”.

Earlier, Government issued a ban on Jama’at-e-Islaami and many institutions run by Jama’at were sealed and its top leaders were arrested. Also, Mohammad Yasin Malik, chairman JKLF was shifted to Kot Blwal jail Jammu after he was booked under Public Safety act.