About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Trade bodies anguished over frequent water logging

Will take eight more months to ensure proper drainage system: DC Sgr

 As the Srinagar witnessed inundation yet again due to the fresh rainfall wee hours of Thursday, the trade bodies here lashed out at the concerned authorities for ‘failing’ to repair the drainage system.
The trade bodies including Regal Chowk Traders Association, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) and others said that the rainfall for few hours is frequently resulting in inundation of Srinagar city due to which people especially pedestrians suffer.
According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), they said that the concerned authorities must take steps to put an end to such sufferings of people so that the local populace here could heave a sigh of relief.
KCC&I while addressing a presser here at Chamber office at Residency Road, said that it is unfortunate the drainage system in Srinagar is not being renovated properly due to which the few hours of rainfall is leading to the inundation of roads.
“It is for the second time in recent past that the Srinagar city including the commercial hub Lal chowk got submerged due to the rainfall. The locals had to face tremendous hardships due to the inundation of roads,” the trade body said.
Besides criticizing Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to repair drainage system, they also hailed the administration for dewatering the roads immediately.
Moreover, the Regal Chowk Traders Association appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to initiate action against Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to improve drainage network in the marketplace despite spending crores.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that water logging is a serious issue especially in Srinagar City. “The efforts are on to ensure proper drainage system but the maximum effort is being made on the removal of garbage from the drainage, which is being found in huge quantity in the drainage, which is the main reason behind the water logging,” he said.
He added that the inundated areas were dewatered as men and machinery was pressed into the services. He said that public should also play their role by not dumping the garbage in drainages.
DC Srinagar further stated that it will take some six to eight months more to ensure the proper drainage system. (KNS)

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Trade bodies anguished over frequent water logging

Will take eight more months to ensure proper drainage system: DC Sgr

              

 As the Srinagar witnessed inundation yet again due to the fresh rainfall wee hours of Thursday, the trade bodies here lashed out at the concerned authorities for ‘failing’ to repair the drainage system.
The trade bodies including Regal Chowk Traders Association, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) and others said that the rainfall for few hours is frequently resulting in inundation of Srinagar city due to which people especially pedestrians suffer.
According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), they said that the concerned authorities must take steps to put an end to such sufferings of people so that the local populace here could heave a sigh of relief.
KCC&I while addressing a presser here at Chamber office at Residency Road, said that it is unfortunate the drainage system in Srinagar is not being renovated properly due to which the few hours of rainfall is leading to the inundation of roads.
“It is for the second time in recent past that the Srinagar city including the commercial hub Lal chowk got submerged due to the rainfall. The locals had to face tremendous hardships due to the inundation of roads,” the trade body said.
Besides criticizing Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to repair drainage system, they also hailed the administration for dewatering the roads immediately.
Moreover, the Regal Chowk Traders Association appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to initiate action against Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to improve drainage network in the marketplace despite spending crores.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that water logging is a serious issue especially in Srinagar City. “The efforts are on to ensure proper drainage system but the maximum effort is being made on the removal of garbage from the drainage, which is being found in huge quantity in the drainage, which is the main reason behind the water logging,” he said.
He added that the inundated areas were dewatered as men and machinery was pressed into the services. He said that public should also play their role by not dumping the garbage in drainages.
DC Srinagar further stated that it will take some six to eight months more to ensure the proper drainage system. (KNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;