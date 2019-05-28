Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A tractor driver was killed in a road accident at Handwara in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Tuesday.

Official sources said a tractor turned turtle at Sarmarg in Handwara, resulting in on-the-spot death of the driver, identified as Tanveer Ahmed Mir.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.






