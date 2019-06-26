Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

June 26, 2019 | Umar Raina

A tractor driver was killed while another was injured in an accident on Srinagar-Leh highway at Gund area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday night.

An official said the tractor (bearing registration number JK16A/4342) was on the way from Gund to Fraw village when it turned turtle, injuring the driver and other man.

Both the injured were immediately taken to PHC Gund for treatment where doctors referred them to SDH Kangan.t

The tractor driver identified as Riyaz Ahmed Bhat (20) son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Fraw Gund was declared brought dead by doctors.

The another injured man was identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Lone (24) son of Ghulam Mohidin Lone of Kaloo Mohalla Gund.

Meanwhile, police registered a case in this regard and further investigations have been taken up.