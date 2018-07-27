Towheed Colony-B Natipora without drinking water, road

Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 26:
The inhabitants of Towheed Colony-B, Natipora Thursday expressed resentment against the administration for failing to provide them basic facilities like drinking water supply and proper motorable road.
Residents told Rising Kashmir that the colony is without drinking water from last one month and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department officials did not bother to look into the issue.
Zahoor Ahmad, a local resident said the government has left them at God’s mercy as they brought these issues to the notice of concerned authorities several times but they seemed least interested in solving their problems.
He said drinking water is not the only issue they are facing. There are several other issues in the colony including roads which are in shambles from past two years.
“Our roads are in shambles and have not been renovated from several years. Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) turned deaf ears towards the issue,” Ahmad said.
Residents threatened to stage a protest in Press Colony if the issues were not be resolved. They urged Governor NN Vohra to look into the matter so that the sufferings of the residents end.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com