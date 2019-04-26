Towards the End of Humanity!

April 26, 2019 | Sarah Ayreen Mir

‘With the recent happenings around the world, our end is nearer than expected’

With the poignant events taking place around the world against humanity; our lives, future and freedom are at stake. The world is turning into an abyss of hate, vengeance and intolerance. Starting from attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where 50 people were killed while praying peacefully, to a village in Mali where 139 people were massacred mostly women and children (the attack was not covered extensively, possibly due to racial discrimination or because it is an African country which faces major neglect by media).And Finally coming down to Sri Lanka where more than 350 people were killed in churches and hotels on Easter Sunday through horrible suicide bombings. All these gruesome incidents portray a dismal state of affairs we are passing through.

The attacks in New Zealand and Mali are a form of Islamophobia where hatred against a particular religious community and intolerance towards it, is being brought into limelight. Some believe the suicide attacks in Sri Lanka are retaliation to the Christchurch attacks committed by the notorious Islamic State. Terrorism has no place in any religion and unfortunately, in all these horrible attacks it is the ‘humanity’ which has become the victim. The scenario in the present world is nothing short of deplorable and is getting worse each passing day. Extremism, hatred and religious bigotry has marred the very essence of humanity. One must realize that, all these incidents are not against any particular community but they go against the entire mankind at large. The security and peace of the human race is threatened. The harmony and brotherhood amongst the “people of the world” is dismantled. The humanity at present is in great danger and turmoil.

Any attack against any religion and its people is a sign of growing intolerance and barbarism. We as human beings have evolved from using tree leaves to cover our body to well made clothes. With more interconnectedness in the world and freedom to choose; who we worship, what we wear, whom we love, there is almost no place for such a form of intolerance to exist. People praying to their Lord or any peaceful act of worship should not cause a reaction in others so as to wreak havoc against innocent people. No one has any right to disturb or eliminate the existence of any religious society on the basis of some absurd e views and extreme ideology. The attacks in New Zealand and Mali threaten the existence of human beings on the face of this earth. Nowadays, people are not safe in their own homes. These incidents have put us in a great danger of self destruction .Moreover, the intolerant mindset of people; have created an atmosphere of unequal treatment and bias in various parts of the world on daily basis.

All those barbaric and inhuman acts where human life is massacred in bits and pieces as apparently expressed in the attack in Sri Lanka puts humanity in shame. Such brute vengeance depicts the moral bankruptcy of our thoughts and actions. Some people who claimed responsibility for this act should not be seen as representatives of any community because these acts go against the fundamental principles of any religion and human behaviour. We must keep in mind that there are ‘black sheeps’ in every community and the heinous act done by such people have no place in any responsible society that is based on compassion, love and mercy.

Surprisingly, terrorism has no religion but unfortunately terrorists create terror in the name of any religion. The consequences of these horrible acts demonize the social fabric of any society and create fear psychosis among innocent people that have nothing to do with these shameful and inhuman acts.

We, as educated, informed and intellectual beings should have the ability to comprehend such catastrophes rationally and must spread the message of peace, love and kindness around us. All our efforts must be in the right direction of peace, brotherhood, and harmony. Our kindness towards each other nurtures the world we envision for our children. We, as the citizens of this world must act as a preachers of humanity. We need to move forward and fight against terrorism and not against any particular community. We need to open our minds and act accordingly. We must fight collectively against all the inhuman acts committed by any person or any group in any part of this world. It is a fight of humanity against intolerance, terrorism, and subjugation.



