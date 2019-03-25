‘Touting virus’ affects IGNOU’s Srinagar centre

March 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Projects, assignments prove ‘costlier’ than admission fee for students

Touts are taking Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) regional centre, Srinagar for a ride—allegedly pushing students to avail readymade projects against heavy amount.

“Readymade projects and assignments in many courses are proving costlier than the admission fee in IGNOU regional centre Srinagar,” alleged a group of students, enrolled at IGNOU’s regional centre, Srinagar. “Touting culture has taken over the centre. Students are being misled by these touts in regional centre—asking students to get handy materials.”

The students further alleged that some of the officials at IGNOU, Srinagar were also involved in misleading the students.

“Rather than advising and guiding the students in their respective courses, they are being misled and misguided,” they said.

“We are being asked to disburse a hefty amount for the pre-cooked projects,” they alleged.

One of the students wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that he was perusing degree Post-graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD) of which admission fee is just Rs 2000.

“While the admission fee for the PGDRD course is just Rs 2000, the touts in the regional centre asked me to pay Rs 7,000 to get readymade material for my projects,” he said.

Another student, Javed Mushtaq (Name Changed) said that he is perusing masters’ degree in Library and Information Science (MLIS) of which admission fee is Rs 9,000 in IGNOU,

“However, the concerned authorities in the study centre rather than advising me to complete projects on my own—they work as touts as they suggest me to get readymade project material at a cost of Rs 6,000,” Mushtaq said.

Apart from project material, the mandatory assignments are also being sold outside the almost all study centres and the officials at various IGNOU study centres are approving that mandatory Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) which every student is supposed to write in their own words.

In many post-graduation courses, the IGNOU authority said that the students are importantly supposed to write the answers to all the TMA questions in their own words.

According to the students, the courses of which projects cost Rs 6-8,000 includes Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) which have admission fee Rs 9,000; Master of Business Administration (MBA) have fee Rs 35,000; Master of Computer Applications (MCA) have Rs 64800; Master of Tourism & Travel Management Rs (MTTM) have Rs 9000; Master of Education (Med) has Rs 36,000 and Post-graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD) have Rs 2000.

Regional Director, IGNOU, Dr. Nurul Hasan said that the projects are directly submitted to New Delhi. He said he would look into the matter.

“In all study centres, students have been allocated guides and the synopsis of those students are getting approved from Delhi headquarters, and then their viva is conducted,” he said.

Speaking about the readymade material, Hasan said that there were some students who don’t want to work and study and always look for a readymade material to submit, among many, are getting failed or are getting very low marks.

“If there is any issue regarding misleading of students in any study centres, the students could have a complaint here rather than going to somewhere else,” he said.

Hasan further said that in Srinagar regional centre of IGNOU, projects are of only two subjects including MAPC and MA education of which synopsis are initially being sent to Delhi IGNOU headquarters for approval and once they approve the synopsis, we allow students to work on the projects

“When the project is submitted, viva is being conduct from external evaluator of any recognized university even many of the synopses are also getting rejects from Delhi,” he said

He also said that the students are supposed to submit their assignments in their own words even we don’t accept printed assignments. The solved questions are available everywhere in the country but the marks are being given after proper checking.