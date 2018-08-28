Tourists enjoy Kashmir but miss cinema experience

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Be it beautiful landscape, unique art and craft, sumptuous food, local hospitality or adventure activities, the tourists get delightful experience here in Kashmir but they miss out on visiting cinema halls which mostly domestic tourists are addicted to.
Priyanka, a tourist from Jaipur, felt the absence of cinema’s in Valley although she explored ample of recreational and tourist spots.
“Kashmir is exceptionally a beautiful place to visit. But the one thing that is lacking here is cinema,” she said.
She asserts that the opening of movie theatres will further boost tourist footfall and encourage them to stay for longer time.
“Opening of cinemas will prove a boon for tourism activities here. Cinemas or theatres are considered as part of the entertainment industry which helps not only entertains but also educates on particular issue,” she said.
Till 90s, locals and tourists thronged cinema halls in Kashmir however soon after the eruption of armed struggle, they were shutdown.
Regal, Broadway, Palladium and Neelam Cinema in Srinagar were closed with the inception of militancy. Most of the Cinemas were later torched or either occupied by the government forces.
Another tourist from Delhi, Rajveer said after hectic travels during the day they want to visit cinema to unwind.
"Now, it is easy to download a movie from the internet and watch them after a hard day's work but watching a movie on cinema gives a different experience than watching it on a TV or mobile phone,” he explained.
Rajveer is well aware of the Kashmir’s situation prevailing from past 3 decades but says opening of cinemas will give a further push to economy in Kashmir.
Pertinently, attempts were made by the successive government to re-open the cinemas however, no success was achieved as the political turmoil proved to a roadblock. After the year 2000, two cinemas were reopened in summer capital Srinagar but were closed immediately.
Time and again the attempts were made by the successive government to re-open the cinemas, however, no major success was achieved in this regard. After the year 2000 two cinemas were reopened in summer capital Srinagar but were closed following the political uncertainty.
Sabreenashraf57@gmail.com