Tourist Police recovers over Rs 10 lakh fine against cheating, reimburses Rs 7.75 lakh to tourists

Fine against complaints at Gulmarg highest, least in Leh
Fine against complaints at Gulmarg highest, least in Leh
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
To ensure fair trade practices, the Enforcement Wing of the department of Tourism Kashmir has realised a fine of Rs 10,11,000 from the violators of tourist trade act in the year 2018.
The maximum amount of fine of Rs 2,86,350 lakh was recovered at famous ski resort Gulmarg while as lowest fine of Rs 35000 was realised at Leh.
Deputy Director Tourism Enforcement Amarjit Singh said Jammu and Kashmir tourist police carries out surprise inspections and checks at tourist spots and also interaction with visiting tourists to ensure they are not cheated or overcharged.
"During the year 2018, an amount of Rs 10,11,000 was received as fine from the violators of tourist trade act of which Rs 7,57,155 was given to tourists in hand or were refunded into their accounts.”
He said mostly they were not able to provide money back to the tourist on spot because they file the complaints after moving moved back to their respective places.
He said this year the department received 102 complaints through emails and later on the money was transferred to their accounts
He added complaints were also received from tourists in writing and orally as well and those complaints are solved on spot.
"Tourist police station TRC, registered 11 FIRs in year 2018 and carried out investigations also," said Amarjit Singh.
Gulmarg topped the list where tourists felt cheated most. Tourist police received a fine of Rs 2,86,350 from the ski resort followed by Srinagar where an amount of Rs 1,81,600 as fine was recovered. Similarly, at Katra, the department recovered Rs 1,45,500 fine, Rs 1,71,700 fine at Pahalgam, Rs 1,14,300 fine at Sonmarg, Rs 1,10,000 at Jammu and the lowest fine was recovered at Leh of 33,500 approximately.
The cheating complaints has mostly been received against Pony Walllas and ATV, snow bikes operators, sledge owners. There have been few instances when a driver was also challaned for overcharging the tourists most at Sonmarg for taking the tourists to Zero Point.
Though FIRs have been registered against offenders, but none was imprisoned for any such activity.
"Only one case was there which was disposed within a week’s time," said Amarjit.
In one major cheating instance, Tourist Police Srinagar on 2 June 2018 received a complaint from a South Korean lady Yun Hee.
The lady was fraudulently cheated by a person for Rs 1,75,000.
“Our main aim is to provide safe and secure environment to the visiting tourists. We will ensure tourists are not cheated and we are also creating awareness among the service providers and counseling them against such practices,” he said.