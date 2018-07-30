About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tourist police apprehends drug peddler

Published at July 30, 2018 01:11 AM 0Comment(s)210views


Srinagar, July 29:

Tourist Police Station Srinagar received a written complaint from tourists of Jaipur regarding malpractice done with them by a taxi driver of Batote, Jammu.
On receiving the complaint, tourist police swung into action and started the investigation. During the investigation, the taxi driver, found in suspicious circumstances, was checked. On checking the vehicle, 01 kilogram of poppy straw concealed in three polythene bags was recovered.
Accordingly, Police Station Kothibagh was informed for registration of FIR and subsequently case FIR number 68/2018 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered and investigation has been taken up.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top