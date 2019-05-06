About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 | PTI

Tourist killed as boulder falls on vehicle in Ramban

 A 43-year-old tourist from Maharashtra was killed Sunday and three others injured when a boulder hit their vehicle along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.
The vehicle, carrying a group of 12 tourists, was on way to Jammu from Kashmir Valley and the incident occurred near police station Ramsoo in Ramban district around 0430 hours, the official said.
Sunil Vishnupanth Kathe, his wife Manisha (39), Vilas Anand Kumar (43) and Mayuri Kumber (17) were injured when the boulder from the hillock fell on their vehicle while they were crossing a landslide-prone area, he said.
He said the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital where Kathe was declared brought dead. His body is being handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
The condition of rest of the injured was stated to be “stable”, the official said.
Meanwhile, authorities have provided special passes to vehicles carrying 'Durbar' move employees to ply on the highway in view of restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic.
Only security convoys are allowed on the highway twice a week -- Wednesday and Sunday -- from 4 am to 5 pm to facilitate smooth movement.
The restriction was clamped on April 7 in view of the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
However, the administration lifted restrictions on civilian traffic movement between Srinagar and Baramulla stretch of the highway from May 2.
Vehicles carrying employees were provided special passes in view of restrictions on Sundays on the highway for the movement of the Army and other convoys, the officials said.
The decision to provide special passes to employees was taken at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma here on Saturday.
Verma reviewed travel arrangements for darbar move employees to the summer capital Srinagar, where civil secretariat - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government - along with Raj Bhawan and other move, offices will reopen on May 6 after six months' functioning in the winter capital Jammu as per the age-old practice.

 

Latest News

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

May 05 | Agencies
Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 | PTI

Tourist killed as boulder falls on vehicle in Ramban

              

 A 43-year-old tourist from Maharashtra was killed Sunday and three others injured when a boulder hit their vehicle along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.
The vehicle, carrying a group of 12 tourists, was on way to Jammu from Kashmir Valley and the incident occurred near police station Ramsoo in Ramban district around 0430 hours, the official said.
Sunil Vishnupanth Kathe, his wife Manisha (39), Vilas Anand Kumar (43) and Mayuri Kumber (17) were injured when the boulder from the hillock fell on their vehicle while they were crossing a landslide-prone area, he said.
He said the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital where Kathe was declared brought dead. His body is being handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
The condition of rest of the injured was stated to be “stable”, the official said.
Meanwhile, authorities have provided special passes to vehicles carrying 'Durbar' move employees to ply on the highway in view of restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic.
Only security convoys are allowed on the highway twice a week -- Wednesday and Sunday -- from 4 am to 5 pm to facilitate smooth movement.
The restriction was clamped on April 7 in view of the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
However, the administration lifted restrictions on civilian traffic movement between Srinagar and Baramulla stretch of the highway from May 2.
Vehicles carrying employees were provided special passes in view of restrictions on Sundays on the highway for the movement of the Army and other convoys, the officials said.
The decision to provide special passes to employees was taken at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma here on Saturday.
Verma reviewed travel arrangements for darbar move employees to the summer capital Srinagar, where civil secretariat - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government - along with Raj Bhawan and other move, offices will reopen on May 6 after six months' functioning in the winter capital Jammu as per the age-old practice.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;