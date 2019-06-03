Tourist guide’s courage widely hailed

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The valor of the tourist guide Rouf Dar, who died saving lives of five tourists after a boat capsized near rafting point in Lidder, Pahalgam. Advisor to Governor, K. K. Sharma Sunday hailed the valor displayed by Dar, who sacrificed his life while rescuing tourists.

In a statement, the Advisor said that the courage, bravery, and self-sacrifice of Dar is exemplary and would be remembered for long.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Saturday hailed the courage and sacrifice of tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar terming him an emblem of Kashmir’s hospitality and helpfulness.

In a statement issued here, Veeri expressed grief and sorrow over Dar’s sad demise. Veeri said, “He will continue to live in people’s hearts and minds and he has shown to the world the hospitality and generously Kashmir is known for centuries,” Veeri said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Feroze Peerzada has saluted the bravery of Rauof Ahmad Dar who sacrificed his life while saving drowning tourists.

In a statement, Feroze Peerzada while saluting Raouf Ahmad for showing exemplary bravery has said that he has kept the flag of Kashmiriyat atop. Feroze while lauding bravery of Rauof Ahmad quoted Quranic verse: "And whoever saves the life of one person it is as if he saved the whole of humankind.”

“This is called true Kashmiriyat and really he was a true hero,” Feroze Peerzada added while conveying his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.”

Peerzada has appealed to Government to support his family for their livelihood. He said Raouf Ahmad has left a great message behind for the whole nation that Kashmiris truly value for their tourists irrespective of caste, color and creed. KNS