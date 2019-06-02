Tourist guide dies but saves 5 from drowning

June 02, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Brave heart Rouf hailed as a real hero

Alocal tourist guide sacrificed his own life to save five people, including two visitors from West Bengal, after their raft capsized in Lidderriver flowing through the picturesque south Kashmir resort town of Pahalgam.

As per locals, the raft met an accident on Friday late afternoon, with a tourist couple from West Bengal and three guides on board.

“The rafting boat in which three raft guides and two tourists were boarded flipped and capsized on Friday evening in Lidderriver. One among the three raft guides, Rouf Ahmad Dar of Yenad village of Pahalgam, had shown an exemplary courage by assisting the tourists to reach the banks amid intense water flow. His bravery resulted in saving the life of two tourists but unfortunately the strong currents swept him away into the fast flowing waters of Lidder and he went missing after the incident,” they said.

Immediately after the incident the SDRF and police teams and locals launched and operation to rescue the guide.

However, the search and rescue teams suspended the operation last night and resumed it in the morning.

They recovered body of the brave heart in the morning.

Rouf, one of the finest white water raft guide in Pahalgam, was the sole bread earner of his family. His father is bed ridden and terminally ill while his younger brother is unemployed.

“We lost one of the best professional raft guide of our region and the loss is personal to me too since he was a good friend. It is just the matter of luck that Rouf couldn’t manage to come out of the gushing waters of Lidder this time, which normally wasn’t a big deal for him any day. Rouf had got married last year only while his father is suffering from cancer. It was his hard work which turned him into one of the finest in this trade,” says Irfan Malik, a local Adventure tour operator.

"It was actual demonstration of Kashmiriyat, which teaches love brotherhood and care, displayed by Dar, who successfully saved five people including two domestic tourists, in the true spirit of trademark Kashmiri hospitality," said Deputy Commissioner (Anantnag) Khalid Jehangir.

On directions of chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been sanctioned for the 32-year-old Dar's kin, who is survived by his parents, brother and wife.

The two tourists -- Manish kumarSaraf and SwetaSaraf hailing from NandanNager, Kolkata -- were taken to Srinagar. They said they have got a second life thanks to Dar, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has recommended Dar for bravery award, the officials said, adding the chief secretary also hailed his bravery and directed the district administration to support his family.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences. "My salute to this braveheartRauf Ahmad Dar. He saved the tourists from his capsized raft but lost his own life in the process. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat."

Pradesh Congress chief G A Mir described Dar as a symbol of true Kashmiriyat.

BJP State General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul expressed grief over Dar's death and offered his deepest condolence to the family. Koul appealed the Governor's administration to provide full support to Dar's family.

Former minister and chairman of People's Conference Sajad Lone also paid tributes to Dar.

"A very sad incident.My tributes to the exemplary courage bravery and dedication of Rouf Ahmed. He sacrificed his own life to save the lives of our guests. He is the real hero who will be an inspiration in selflessness and our tradition of hospitality.