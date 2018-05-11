Tourist from Haryana goes missing in south Kashmir

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
A tourist from Haryana, allegedly a drug addict, has disappeared from south Kashmir, police said. Rahul Basan, a resident of Kundli in Sonepat district situated on the Delhi-Haryana border, went missing from the Martand temple in Anantnag district.
Basan came to the state with 14 others from Faridabad to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine and other places, police said. According to statements of members of the group, Basan was facing marital discord and had developed a drug habit. He never took part in any of the prayers.
When the entire group was inside the Martand temple in south Kashmir, which is the second sun temple after Konark temple in Odisha, Basan stepped out and eventually went missing, they told to the police.
Police have registered a complaint. The development also sparked panic among the police as a tourist from Tamil Nadu recently died in a stone-pelting incident on the outskirts of Srinagar.