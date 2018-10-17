Tourist arrivals from Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh up by 45%: Rigzin Samphel

Says Rs 2000 cr for tourism infrastructure under PMPD
Says Rs 2000 cr for tourism infrastructure under PMPD
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, October 16:
With an increase of 45 percent in foreign tourist arrivals, the Department of Tourism is preparing to promote J&K’s tourism products in the countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh.
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel said the department would conduct road shows in Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh from where the state has got good number of travellers.
"We will be organising road shows by the end of December this year or in January next year," said Rigzin.
Rigzin said the Director Tourism Kashmir has already been to Russia, Finland and Sweden and the department would also visit London to attract foreign tourists.
“We are happy that number of travellers who visited J&K from Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh has increased by 45 per cent. This is a good sign and we will further promote our state’s tourism products at these places,” he said.
Secretary Tourism had the interaction with Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) here at Hotel Asian Park where in the association office bearers raised many issues confronting the travel and hospitality sector.
Secretary Tourism assured travel agents of all the assistance and help so that they provide their services without any hassle.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir President TASK Mir Anwar said they appraised secretary tourism about the problems the tour operators are facing in the Valley.
He said maximum of Rs 27 crore has been earmarked for the publicity and promotion of the J&K tourism sector which is very meager.
“The state tourism department has to conduct road shows and participate in travel marts also to promote JK tourism within and outside the country. When Kashmir needs more media campaign other states have double promotion budget than our state,” he said.
Anwar said they also demanded the up-gradation of public infrastructure at tourism resorts and heritage sites besides launch of Laser Show at Dal Lake and Sound and Light Show at Shalimar Garden.
Mir Anwar also apprised Secretary Tourism of airport immigration problems and hassle in getting airport passes for bona-fide tour operators.
TASK also urged Secretary Tourism to classify hotels and houseboats within the state as per the criteria laid down in the Tourist Trade Act.
Past President Mohammad Ibrahim Siah also spoke to Secretary Tourism and apprised him about the problems. Others notable who were present on the occasion include Past President Showkat Pakhtoon, Senior VP Hafiz Shala, Secretary General Athar Yamin Narwari.