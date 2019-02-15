Tourist arrivals dip despite Tourism deptt’s Rs 5 crore spending on road shows

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 14:
The tourist arrivals to the State have continued to dip for the past three years despite the Tourism department, Kashmir, spending around Rs 5 crore on road shows and other events.
Director Tourism (Planning), and Public Information Officer (PIO) in reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query of M M Shuja said a total of Rs 15.5 crore was allocated to the Tourism department, Kashmir, during the past three years of which Rs 4.8 crore were spent on road shows and events held within and outside India.
The Rs 15.05 crore was allotted to the Tourism department, Kashmir, from the budgetary package under the Prime Minister’s package for improvement of tourism infrastructure.
The tourism officials revealed that no budget was allocated to the Tourism department, Kashmir, in the year 2015 and the department spent Rs 1.74 crore on 11 events for the promotion of Kashmir tourism.
However, in the year 2016, at least Rs 5.41 crore was allocated to the department of which Rs 96.7 lakh was spent on 27 events and road shows.
Similarly, a total of Rs 7.47 crore was allocated to the department in the year 2017 of which Rs 1.82 crore was spent on 30 events and road shows held within and outside India.
Likewise, Rs 2.17 crore was allocated in the year 2018 of which just Rs 33.01 lakh was spent on six events and road shows.
The tourism officials said the industry had spent Rs 61.58 lakh on road shows in foreign countries from 2015 to 2018.
The PIO in the RTI queries has stated that Rs 11.5 lakh was spent on an event ‘Maharashtra INTL Travel Mart’ on September 28 to 30, 2015.
The highest amount spent on one event ‘J&K Travel Mart’ from May 16 to 18, 2015, cost the department Rs 1.10 crore.
On a ski festival in Austria, from October 28 to 30, 2016, the department spent Rs 2.26 lakh.
On the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai event, the department spent Rs 5 lakh from April 18-25, 2016.
On April 2016, the department spent Rs 5 lakh on a ‘tourism seminar’ in Dubai by the Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG).
From October 14 to 17, 2016, the department spent Rs 4 lakh on the ‘63rd Convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI)’ in Abu Dhabi.
Similarly, the department spent Rs 4.96 lakh on the World Travel Market (WTM) London event held in 2016.
On December 5, 2016, the Tourism department sponsored the road show by Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) at Dhaka, spending Rs 4 lakh.
From April 24 to 27, 2017, an event at ATM Dubai was held at a cost of Rs 2.63 lakhs.
Likewise, in ITB Berlin, Rs 4.73 were spent on an event held in 2017.
Sponsorship of road show organised by PILTOP at Bangkok and Thailand was held on August 4, 2017 at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.
In year 2018, sponsorship of road show by AKTO at Dhaka was held at a cost of Rs 6 lakh.
A road show in Russia and Nordic countries was held by the Ministry of Tourism from October 8 to 12, 2018 at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.
Yet, despite spending around Rs 5 crore on road shows and related events, the tourist arrivals to Kashmir have continued to fall during the past three years.
In 2016, 13 lakh tourists visited Kashmir, which fell to 12.27 lakh in 2017 and 8.81 lakh in 2018.