Tourism trade bodies hold meeting, discuses marketing campaigns

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel and Hospitality sector on Saturday held a brief meeting here to discuss main issues confronting tourism sector and the way forward to promote the State’s tourism potential within and outside the country.

The meeting was organized and hosted by Hafeez Shalla of Whale Travels.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of J&K Hoteliers Club,Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Tourist Trade Interest Guild, Travel agents Association of India – JK Chapter, Kargil Hotel and Travel Association besides senior trade leaders including GR Siah and KM Dar.

The members in the meeting discussed threadbare the various issues confronting tourism sector and hampering the tourist flow to Kashmir.

During the meeting it was decided that the representatives will jointly call on Governor Satyapal Malik and Administrative Secretary Tourism Navin Choudhary and apprise them about all the issues the tourism sector is facing.

They also expressed serious concerns over the sustained negative media publicity by section of national media which they said has dealt a severe blow to tourism sector of the State.

On the occasion, the senior leaders also launched the coffee table book on Kargil tourism written by Dr. Sanjay Parva. The travel trade also thanked Hafeez Shalla for hosting the meeting.