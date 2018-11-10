Tourism needs out of the box promotional campaigns: Advisor Gania

Mushtaq Chaya re-elected Chairman Hoteliers Club 6th consecutive time
Rising Kashmir News
Reposing faith in his leadership, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Friday re-elected Mushtaq Chaya as its Chairman for six consecutive term during its 6th Annual General Meeting held here at Vivanta by Taj, Srinagar.
Large gathering of representatives from trade and commerce, travel and hospitality sector besides members of hoteliers club participated in the AGM.
The AGM also re-elected Reyaz Ahmad Shahdad as Senior Vice Chairman, Amit Amla as Jr. Vice Chairman, Lateef Ahmad Bhat as Joint Sec General, Tariq Rashid Ghani as Secretary General and Naseer Ahmad Khan as Treasurer.
Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Gania was the chief guest on the occasion while as District Development Commissioner Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah was the guest of honor.
Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Ganai congratulated Mushtaq Chaya for being re-elected as its Chairman for six consecutive terms.
He hailed the efforts of the travel and hospitality sector for acting as engine of economic growth of the State and providing employment to lakhs of the youth in different sectors.
“Travel and hotel industry has given lot of employment to youth. We fully appreciate that and we need to do a lot to promote tourism sector,” said Ganai.
He said Kashmir which is Synonymous tourism has seen low tourist footfall due to disturbance, negative media publicity and also traditional way of promotional activities.
“In tourism industry, we need to do more and differently. World has changed and we might also have to change our way of promoting tourism products,” he said.
He said funds under Prime Minister's development Package were not fully utilized and in order to make use of them government will ensure infrastructure is built so that tourists here feel comfortable and leave with memorable experiences.
On the occasion, J&K Hotelier Club presented memorandum of demands to the advisor to which he assured them that he would take up the issues Governor.
District Development Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid Shah also urged the travel and hospitality sector to re-orient their strategies for effective promotional campaigns.
“No doubt Kashmir is the best in hospitality and veterans of the trade here have vast experience in tourism sector. World has learnt tourism from us and we are leaders in hospitality but we are now competing with the best in the world for that we need to diversity our tourism products and re-orient our strategies,” he said.
He also hailed business community for keeping the economy alive and generating employment for the youth of the State.
Speaking on the occasion, Mustaq Chaya said negative media publicity has badly affected tourism sector of the state and to counter that government needs to pitch in with aggressive tourism promotional campaigns.
He said all the tourists who visit Kashmir leave back happily and with memorable experiences but only media portrays the situation badly.
On the occasion, Chaya also urged Advisor Gania to extend the lease of the land for hotels upto 99 years.
He also called for forming a tourism committee in which stakeholders and the government will thrash our policies for the tourism sector.
Chaya also demanded soft loans for hoteliers for a period of 10 year with nominal rate of interest to put in new life to the tourism sector.
Earlier, Zahoor Tramboo, a member of Hoteliers Club, read the memorandum of demands seeking full-fledged, innovate promotional campaigns for the tourism sector, increase in the budget for tourism promotion, declaring tourism as zero tax industry, GST reimbursement, power tariff benefits, renewal of registration and granting of fresh registration, construction of common STPs besides discussing other issues confronting tourism trade.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sheikh Ashiq, President Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir Ashraf Mir, Chairman Houseboat Owners Association, Co-Chairman of PHD Kashmir Chapter Baldev Singh, representative from travel trade Nasir Shah also spoke on the occasion and briefed the advisor about various issues confronting the economic sectors of the State.
On the occasion, J&K Hoteliers Club gave lifetime achievement award to Haji Ghulam Mohammad Bhat and also award of achievement to M Afazal Parry for their outstanding contribution to tourism sector. Athlete Hamid Aziz was also facilitated by Hoteliers Club with memnto and certificate for running 200km from Kargil to Srinagar. Multi-brand apparel showroom Fashion Fiesta also gave away Rs 5000 cash award to Hamid for his outstanding performance in sports.