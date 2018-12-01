Tourism inflow to Kashmir improving: TTIG

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 30:
Even though there are travel advisories by several countries like US and Australia, restricting its citizen to visit Kashmir Valley, there has been a significant increase in the tourist inflow from South East Asian countries this season.
Chairman of Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG), Akram Siah said that the tourist inflow from South East Asian countries has increased by over 40 percent and domestic tourism was also increasing in the Valley.
“The winter tourism is going well in Kashmir,” Siah told rising Kashmir.
He said tourism in Kashmir was showing a positive sign as 450 foreigners visited Kashmir from September compared to last year when not even 100 foreigners visited here.
TTIG said tourism department should also be active to entertain the travellers here.
He hoped that negative perceptions spread by some sections of the national media will not last long as tourists see how they are freely moving here.
TTIG said that they were trying best to promote Kashmir in every part of the world.
“We did out our marketing campaigns all over India to encourage tourists to visit Kashmir,” he said and added, “We are doing our best to get business back to the Kashmir valley.”