Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder river

June 18, 2019

An employee of the tourism department and a participant of the championship named after Rouf Ahmad Dar were killed while eight others were injured after a boat capsized in river Lidder at Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Tuesday evening.



Reports reaching a local news agency said that the boat carrying the employee namely Rinku Raja and the female participant namely Sanjna from Jammu along with eight others capsized in fast-flowing Lidder near Pahalgam.



Soon after the incident, a joint team of SDRF, police and local volunteers managed to rescue the survivors who were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Rinku and Sanjna as brought dead.



BMO Sallar Dr Shakeel Ahmad confirmed to the news agency that both the persons were brought dead while eight others are injured. While five have been admitted one seriously injured person was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.



[GNS]