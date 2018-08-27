Tourism deptt to organise Kashmir Festival

Secretary Tourism chairs review meeting
Srinagar August 26:
The department of Tourism is organizing mega Kashmir Festival in the last week of September this year to attract more travellers during Durga Puja Holidays and also spur tourist footfall in the upcoming autumn season.
In this regard, Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel chaired a review meeting here at TRC with Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani and other officers of the department.
During the meeting, Secretary Tourism directed the officer to make the foolproof arrangements and preparations for the successful conduct of the Festival.
Rigzin Samphel said the State is bestowed with natural beauty and landscape, besides diverse culture, amazing art and craft, sumptuous cuisine, unique music that needs to be showcased to the travellers.
During the meeting it was decided that country’s leading travel agents and tour operators, MICE operators, golf promotors, celebrities from film industry, bloggers, national and regional print and electronic media from different states, will be invited who will be shown state’s diverse tourism products.
Sightseeing to premier tourist attractions and resorts, shikara rides and houseboat cruise, musical evenings, water sports activities, exhibition of handicrafts, horticulture and other allied products, networking with the local tour operators, hoteliers and houseboats owners will be the key features of the festival.
Secretary Tourism said the festival would create a buzz and send a positive message across the globe that Kashmir is a happening place where tourists not only enjoy breathtaking landscape but can also be engaged in various recreational activities.
Secretary Tourism also called upon the local tour operators, hoteliers, guest house and houseboat owners to avail the opportunity of the presence of best tours operators of the country by networking with them for business opportunities.
“The festival will create strong connect with the travel trade community from the country.”
SP Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Kashmir Massarat Hashim, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Registration Waseem Raja, Deputy Director Recreation Mohammad Sarfaraz, were also present in the meeting.