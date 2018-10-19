Tourism Deptt to organise FAM tour for media, travel industry

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; Oct 16
Department of Tourism is also set to host a 3-day Familiarization (FAM) tour of about 100 delegates from travel and media industry beginning from 25 October 2018 in an effort to offset negative perception about Kashmir.
Director of Tourism Kashmir Tassaduq Jeelani said FAM tour is aimed at diluting the negative perception that Kashmir is unsafe for travellers.
“We have invited journalists, bloggers, writers, tour operators of national and international repute who will be shown how beautiful Kashmir is and that travellers are enjoying their holidays,” Jeelani said.
Tasaduq said that he recently toured Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Stockholm and promoted JK’s tourism products at travel shows which were organised by Ministry of Tourism Government of India.
“I gave several presentations which highlighted Kashmir’s beauty and how safe the Valley is. I promoted MICE, Adventure, Culture and Heritage tourism of the State also,” he said.
Tourism director said Kashmir was the safest place for tourists than any other place in our country.
“The tourists can move around here without any fear even during nights,” he said.
Sabreenashraf57@gmail.com