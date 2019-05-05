Tourism deptt starts cleanliness drives

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The department of tourism has begun cleaning and awareness drive at various tourist resorts in which the employees of the department, travel agents and the students also participated.

Director Tourism Kashmir started the drive at Tourist Reception Centre where employees of the department participated. Another drive was held at Dara on Mahadev peak trail where local students participated. In another major drive, the department along with Travel Agents Federation of Kashmir started the cleaning at Dal Lake. Scores of the travel agents boarded the Shikara and removed polythene, wrappers, plastic and other non-biodegradable items. Another cleaning drive was held at famous tourist resort Pahalgam. TAFOK awarded those especially Jannat from Dal Lake and Bilal from Bandipora for starting cleaning drives on a mission mode.

Director Tourism Kashmir said these cleanliness drives have been started to keep surroundings and tourist resorts clean and also involve locals in such initiative.

“Such initiatives will also inculcate a sense of responsibility among the locals towards preserving and protecting our fragile environment.”