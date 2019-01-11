Tourism deptt road shows across India, abroad to woo back tourists

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
After witnessing low tourist footfall in the year 2018 compared to previous year, the department of tourism along with the trade, travel and tourism bodies are ramping up marketing campaigns within and outside the country to attract visitors back to Valley.
The department in collaboration with Kashmir Chamber, travel, hotel and houseboat associations, are organising nine road shows in major cities in India and in some foreign countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir Director Tourism Nisar Ahmad Wani said they are going for aggressive tourism promotional campaigns across major cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Pune to woo tourists to Kashmir
“This year we have planned to do nine road shows at major cities in India and abroad,” he said.
Though domestic tourist arrivals have shown dip in the year 2018 witnessing only 8 lakh arrivals however foreign arrivals have shot up by over 45 percent to 50000 in the same year.
In order to tap encouraging trend of foreign arrivals, Director Tourism Kashmir said the department is also conducting road shows at Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh.
The road shows will begin from 16 January 2019 and will end in ending February.
“We will try to convince travellers to come and visit this place and also showcase them that Kashmir is safe to help dilute negative perception,” he said.
President Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said they will conduct road shows on 20 February 2019 in Malaysia.
“Our team will visit Malaysia for few days and to make arrangements for road show and promote Kashmir in a big way,” he said Ashiq.
Notably High Commissioner of Malaysia to India Dato' Hidayat Abdul Hamid also visited Kashmir last year and assured to promote Kashmir.
“We are hoping that this mega show will be fruitful and also it will be a mega event interaction with the various trade bodies in Malaysia,” said Ashiq.
