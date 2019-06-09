Tourism deptt participates in Bengal Tourism Fest

June 09, 2019 |

Continuing with its promotional campaigns, J&K Tourism department participated in the 3-day Bengal Tourism Fest being held at Kolkatta.

State Tourism Promotion Boards, destination management companies, travel and tour operators, MICE Operators, Online Travel Portals, Hotels, Resorts and Convention Centers participated in the Fest to network and promote respective tourist destinations.

The officials from the department of tourism and local travel operators including Association of Kashmir Tour Operators Patron Nazir A Mir represented J&K and promoted its products.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar A Wani said participation in the travel marts is necessary to promote the state among the business leaders.

“It is our endeavor to promote our state among the potential buyers from tourism Industry. Such travel fests also provide an excellent platform for the local travel and hospitality sector to network and promote their companies besides project J&K as the prime tourist destination,” he said.